Trump threatens 50% tariffs for countries supplying weapons to Iran

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de abril, 2026

Hours after reaching an agreement with Iran to pause the armed conflict for two weeks, President Donald Trump threatened countries seeking to supply weapons to the Iranian regime with 50% tariffs on all goods they export to the United States.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump reported that those economic sanctions would be applied "immediately."

"A country supplying military weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately," the president said.

"There will be no exclusions or exemptions!" he added.

In another post, Trump noted that he is negotiating with the Islamic fundamentalist regime in Iran to reduce tariffs and other economic and trade sanctions.

This Tuesday, just minutes before the expiration of the deadline granted by the president to Iran to accept his conditions, an agreement was reached to suspend the armed conflict.

Trump, who called this pause "a bilateral ceasefire," demanded the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in coordination with the U.S. military.