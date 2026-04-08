Bondi won't appear before Oversight panel in Epstein probe

Published by Just The News 8 de abril, 2026

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi will not appear before the House Oversight Committee on April 14 to address the Epstein files, the panel confirmed on Wednesday.

The Republican-led panel subpoenaed Bondi to testify last month amid scrutiny of the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files and their release. Trump removed Bondi from her post earlier this month and Todd Blanche has taken over in an acting capacity.

"The Department of Justice has stated Pam Bondi will not appear on April 14 for a deposition since she is no longer Attorney General and was subpoenaed in her capacity as Attorney General," an Oversight Committee spokesperson told CBS News. "The Committee will contact Pam Bondi's personal counsel to discuss next steps regarding scheduling her deposition."

The development comes despite some Republican members of the panel asserting that Bondi would still be required to testify despite her firing. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., insisted last week that Bondi was still compelled to appear.

“We did it by name and not by the title of the attorney general, so she’s still compelled and required by law to come before the committee,” Mace told CNN, referencing the subpoena. "And at this juncture, I’m not backing away from that or backing down from that."

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