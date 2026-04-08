Strategic Petroleum Reserve lost roughly 1.8 million barrels last week

Published by Víctor Mendoza 8 de abril, 2026

(AFP) The country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve dropped again last week, while commercial reserves increased, according to figures released Wednesday by the Energy Information Agency (EIA).

The status of these reserves is under close watch due to supply disruptions related to the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the EIA, the stockpile lost approximately 1.8 million barrels during the seven-day period ending April 3.

This is higher than the previous report (-300,000), but still far from the targets set by the U.S. administration.

The Trump administration pledged to gradually release 172 million of the 415 million barrels held by the country.

Commercial stockpiles, meanwhile, increased by 3.1 million barrels.

Following this seventh consecutive weekly increase, commercial stocks stood at 464.7 million barrels, their highest level since June 2023.