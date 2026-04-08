Trump to send Vice President Vance to Pakistan for talks with Iran

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump will send Vice President JD Vance and other negotiators to the Pakistani capital for talks with Iran beginning Saturday. The announcement was made by the White House.

Trump "is dispatching his negotiating team led by the vice president of the United States, JD Vance, special envoy (Steve) Witkoff and Mr (Jared) Kushner to Islamabad for talks this weekend," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news conference.

The announcement came as the United States and Iran observe a precarious truce that should last two weeks and allow the Strait of Hormuz to fully reopen, although hours after the announcement attacks in the Gulf were continuing.

In that regard, U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned that the ceasefire is "fragile," and the Revolutionary Guards made it clear that they are keeping "their finger on the trigger" and have "no confidence" in Washington's promises.