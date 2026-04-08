Trump to send Vice President Vance to Pakistan for talks with Iran
Trump "is dispatching his negotiating team led by the vice president of the United States, JD Vance, special envoy (Steve) Witkoff and Mr (Jared) Kushner to Islamabad for talks this weekend," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news conference.
President Donald Trump will send Vice President JD Vance and other negotiators to the Pakistani capital for talks with Iran beginning Saturday. The announcement was made by the White House.
Trump "is dispatching his negotiating team led by the vice president of the United States, JD Vance, special envoy (Steve) Witkoff and Mr (Jared) Kushner to Islamabad for talks this weekend," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news conference.
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A ‘fragile’ ceasefire
Williams Perdomo
The announcement came as the United States and Iran observe a precarious truce that should last two weeks and allow the Strait of Hormuz to fully reopen, although hours after the announcement attacks in the Gulf were continuing.
In that regard, U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned that the ceasefire is "fragile," and the Revolutionary Guards made it clear that they are keeping "their finger on the trigger" and have "no confidence" in Washington's promises.
"The United States will work closely with Iran," the president says
"It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been [sic] agreed to," the president wrote on Truth Social.