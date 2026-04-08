Security expert Hugo Achá: 'The price being paid today for the war in Iran will end up saving lives in the US and the West'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de abril, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert Hugo Achá on the newscast about the latest developments in the Iran war; as well as President Donald Trump's recent threat to destroy the Persian country.

"The price being paid today for war in Iran will save lives in the United States and the entire Western Hemisphere tomorrow. The issue of opening the Strait of Hormuz has to do with Iran's objective ability to close it, the real interest it may have in closing it. Its opening is something to which we fall back on a question that continues to be a problem for Europe's position: today, despite all that has been said, it is still true that less than 2% of the transit of energy and hydrocarbons passing through that point is of interest to the United States. The rest should have a greater and more dignified response from Western Europe. Those living in the United States should be alert for a possible attack by Iran", said Achá.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.