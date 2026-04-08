ICE injures illegal immigrant after he attempted to attack agents with vehicle

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de abril, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that an agent shot and wounded a Salvadoran illegal immigrant in California. The situation occurred after the man allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon against ICE agents during a traffic stop.

In that regard, authorities stated that "on April 7, 2026, ICE officers were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Patterson, CA to arrest Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, an 18th Street Gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder."

"As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over. Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public," ICE explained on X.

In addition, authorities indicated that the illegal immigrant was transported to a local hospital.