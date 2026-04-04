Rubio announces arrest of two Soleimani relatives living in the US, now facing deportation

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de abril, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Saturday the arrest of two relatives of late Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, as the war in Iran enters its second month and attacks on Iranian infrastructure and military leaders continue.

Soleimani, a feared military officer who controlled much of the militias, religious groups and tribal forces that make up Iran's war apparatus, was killed in a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump during his first term in 2020. His niece, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, had been promoting “propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles,” the State Department charged.

Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States.



Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 4, 2026

The secretary of state confirmed Afshar and his daughter are now in ICE custody after their lawful permanent resident status was canceled. They are now awaiting deportation.

"Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States," Rubio wrote in X. "Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the 'Great Satan.' This week, I terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States. The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes."

Also in April, Rubio canceled the visas of the daughter of former Iranian security chief Ali Larijani, killed in an Israeli airstrike in March, and her husband.

"Both are no longer in the United States and are barred from future entry," Under Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson wrote on X.

The White House, meanwhile, continues to pound Iran with the goal of destroying its nuclear capabilities. However, Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz has forced Trump to confront soaring gas prices and an increasingly complex midterm election landscape for the Republican Party. Trump warned Saturday on Truth Social that time is running out: "Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."