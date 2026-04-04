‘It is almost impossible for the US aircraft to have gone down by itself, it had to have been hit by the Iranians’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Retired U.S. Army Colonel Eric Rojo, with whom she discussed the ongoing conflict with Iran and the downing of the U.S. airliner in Persian territory, as well as the rescue of one of its crew members.

"In protocol, aircraft are always followed up and lsearch and rescue is ready to go out at any time if necessary. The first thing we look for is the signals given by the parachutes and the special seats, which send a location signal for a helicopter protected by other planes to rescue them. [...] It is almost impossible for the aircraft to have fallen by itself, it had to have been hit by the Iranians.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.