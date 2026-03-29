LIVE | Latest developments in the Middle East war
In recent days, there have been air strikes on Iranian territory, missile and drone offensives against U.S. targets, and a rise in activity by Tehran’s allies on fronts such as Yemen and Lebanon as the broader regional conflict continues to evolve.
The war in the Middle East is entering a new phase of escalation, with cross-border attacks between the United States, Israel and Iran expanding the conflict beyond its initial boundaries. In recent days, strikes have hit Iranian territory, while missiles and drones have targeted U.S. positions and Iran-backed groups have stepped up activity in fronts such as Yemen and Lebanon.
Tensions are also spilling into the economic sphere, with threats to the Strait of Hormuz, an artery for global oil shipments, driving volatility in energy markets. Diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis are ongoing, but so far have shown little progress amid an increasingly volatile and unpredictable landscape.
All times are Eastern Standard Time (EST).
Syria repels attack on U.S. base
Syria reported on Sunday that it repelled a drone attack originating from Iraq against the U.S. base at Qasrak in the country’s northeast.
According to officials, four drones were launched from Iraqi territory, but all were shot down without causing any casualties.
Syria held Iraq responsible and urged the country to prevent further attacks that could threaten regional stability.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards announce attacks on Bahrain and UAE
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on Sunday the launch of missiles and drones targeting aluminum plants in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), facilities they claimed were linked to the U.S. military.
The UAE Ministry of Defense reported that its air defense systems responded to the missile and drone attack.
Bahraini state media reported that two people were injured in the Iranian strike on an aluminum plant, according to AFP.
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Iran threatens to target U.S. universities
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards threatened on Sunday to strike U.S. universities in the Middle East, after reporting the destruction of two universities in Iran by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.
Numerous American universities have campuses in Gulf countries, including Texas A&M University in Qatar and New York University in the United Arab Emirates.
The ideological branch of the Iranian military called on Washington to condemn the bombing of Iranian universities before Monday, March 30.
U.S. amphibious ship arrives in the Middle East
The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli arrived in the Middle East, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Saturday, amid speculation about a possible deployment of American troops in Iran.
CENTCOM specified that the helicopter carrier is leading a naval group that includes “around 3,500” sailors and Marines.
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