LIVE: Israeli Army repels missile attack from Yemen
In a statement released on X, the Houthis, which controls most of northern Yemen and launched drones and missiles against Israel during much of the war in Gaza, claimed to have fired missiles at Israeli military sites.
The Israeli Army reported Saturday that a missile was launched from Yemen for the first time since the Middle East war began on Feb. 28. The attack came after Iran-backed Houthi rebels threatened to enter the conflict.
A military statement said Israeli forces "identified the launch of a missile from Yemen into Israeli territory, and that air defense systems are in place to intercept the threat."
This is the first statement of its kind to mention a launch from Yemen during this regional conflict, which has now entered its second month.
For his part, the Iranian regime's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, assured on Friday that the regime would charge "a heavy price to Israel" for its attacks on the country's steel mills and nuclear power plants.
"Israel has attacked two of Iran's largest steel mills, a power plant and civilian nuclear power plants, among other infrastructure," Araghchi said in remarks picked up by AFP. "Israel claims to have acted in coordination with the United States."
Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, set a date this Friday for the end of the country's operations in Iran.
According to Rubio, the United States plans to wind up its operations in Iran "in the next two weeks," while he reported that the Islamist regime has sent "messages" without responding to the peace plan.
The times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.
Yemeni Houthis claim first attack against Israel
Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, claimed Saturday to have carried out their first attack against Israel since the Middle East war began a month ago, AFP reported.
In a statement posted on X, the group, which controls most of northern Yemen and launched drones and missiles against Israel for much of the war in Gaza, said it had fired missiles at Israeli military sites.
A few hours earlier, the Israeli military had reported that it had detected an attack coming from Yemen and was working to intercept it.