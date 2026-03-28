LIVE: Israeli Army repels missile attack from Yemen

A sailor gives the signal for the launch of an E/A‑18 GrowlerA FP photo / US Air Force photo and US Central Command / Handout

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de marzo, 2026

The Israeli Army reported Saturday that a missile was launched from Yemen for the first time since the Middle East war began on Feb. 28. The attack came after Iran-backed Houthi rebels threatened to enter the conflict.

A military statement said Israeli forces "identified the launch of a missile from Yemen into Israeli territory, and that air defense systems are in place to intercept the threat."

This is the first statement of its kind to mention a launch from Yemen during this regional conflict, which has now entered its second month.

For his part, the Iranian regime's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, assured on Friday that the regime would charge "a heavy price to Israel" for its attacks on the country's steel mills and nuclear power plants.

"Israel has attacked two of Iran's largest steel mills, a power plant and civilian nuclear power plants, among other infrastructure," Araghchi said in remarks picked up by AFP. "Israel claims to have acted in coordination with the United States."

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, set a date this Friday for the end of the country's operations in Iran.

According to Rubio, the United States plans to wind up its operations in Iran "in the next two weeks," while he reported that the Islamist regime has sent "messages" without responding to the peace plan.

The times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.