Yemen's Houthis threaten to intervene in Iran war if three "red lines" are crossed

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de marzo, 2026

Houthi terrorists warned Friday that they could enter the Iranian war if the United States, Israel or other regional actors cross what they described as three "red lines."The Houthi terrorists warned Friday that they could enter the Iranian war if the United States, Israel or other regional actors cross what they described as three "red lines". In a statement attributed to the Yemeni military, the Iranian theocracy-backed group outlined five key positions on the ongoing conflict. These included calls for a diplomatic solution with Tehran, an end to what they described as "aggression" against Muslim countries - including Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq - and the lifting of what they described as an unjust blockade on Yemen.

"We confirm that our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention in any of the following cases," the Houthis said in their fourth point. That section detailed three scenarios that could trigger their involvement. First, they warned governments in the region not to cooperate with the United States and Israel in military actions against Iran. Second, they warned against the "use of the Red Sea to carry out hostile operations by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran and against any Muslim country, which we will not allow."Second, they warned against the "use of the Red Sea to carry out hostile operations by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran and against any Muslim country, which we will not allow. Third, they noted any continued escalation against Iran or what they called the "Axis of Jihad and Resistance."

Recognition of Palestine

Other elements of the communique focused on humanitarian issues, including aid to civilians and recognition of what they called the "legitimate rights" of the Palestinian people, while warning against additional measures that could worsen the situation in Yemen. "We confirm that our military operations only target the Israeli and American enemy to thwart the Zionist plan and do not target any Muslim people," the Houthis concluded in their statement.

The Houthis also indicated thatthey may act if ships attempt to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital passage between Yemen and Djibouti that handles a significant portion of the world's maritime trade.

The warning comes amid rising tensions in key shipping corridors after Iran threatened to attack vessels attempting to transit strategic lanes in response to the conflict. Tehran has already taken steps to restrict access to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies, which has contributed to a sharp rise in oil prices.