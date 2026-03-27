Published by Santiago Ospital 27 de marzo, 2026

A group of hackers linked to Iran claimed to have accessed the personal email of Kash Patel, director of the FBI. The Handala Hack Team published on its website photographs and other documents that allegedly belong to the hacked account of the top homeland security official, according to initial reports from Reuters.

The news agency claimed that a Department of Justice (DOJ) official had confirmed the hack, and had further indicated that the materials released appeared authentic. However, at the moment neither the DOJ nor the FBI confirmed these reports.

The group claimed that the cyberattack was in response to an intelligence bureau operation in which several of its domains were seized. That federal operation was in response to another attack by the Handala Hack Team against U.S. interests, specifically against the Michigan-based technology company Stryker.

Since the start of the war in Iran, Iranian forces have explored cyberattacks in retaliation in their attempts to strike where their missiles and drones can't reach.