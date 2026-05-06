Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de mayo, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged a man for the recent shooting that occurred near the White House last Monday, May 4. The subject was Michael Marx, a man from Texas. As a result, a man was wounded near the George Washington Monument on the National Mall.

Specifically, Marx was charged with three offenses: assault on federal agents with a dangerous weapon, use and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"We will prove this defendant carried an illegal firearm into the heart of Washington, D.C., opened fire at Secret Service officers near a crowded intersection, and shot an innocent bystander who was simply crossing the street with his family," Jeanine Pirro, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a statement.

"My office will pursue the most serious charges available against anyone who brings gun violence to our streets, particularly when that violence unfolds steps from the seat of our government and the path of the Vice President of the United States," she added.

What happened near the National Mall?

Last May 4, Marx was spotted at 3:40 p.m. by aSecret Service agent in plainclothes. According to the investigation, Marx "appearing to conceal a firearm on the right side of his body near 15th Street and Madison Drive NW." It was then that the agent alerted the Secret Service Joint Operations Center and requested uniformed backup.

At the same time, the vice president's motorcade JD Vance was leaving the White House. Upon arriving at the scene, uniformed agents located Marx on the route of the vice president's motorcade.

When officers gave him verbal commands, the suspect fled eastbound on Independence Avenue SW. During the pursuit, Marx pulled a firearm from his waistband and continued running down the street. At one point, he turned and fired at one of the pursuing officers, wounding a civilian in the leg. The officers returned fire, wounding Marx in the hand, left arm and upper abdomen area.

The Texas man was subsequently assisted by officers and transported to George Washington University Hospital.