The United States revokes Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa after calling for military rebellion against Trump from New York

The State Department announced the revocation of the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who, from New York, made an incendiary speech in public calling for a military rebellion with President Donald Trump.

"Earlier today, Colombian president @GustavoPetro stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence," the State Department announced. "We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions."

At an open megaphone, with leftist songwriter and activist Roger Waters at his side, Petro joined a pro-Palestinian march where he questioned Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called on the United States Army to disobey President Trump's orders.

"I ask all soldiers of the United States Army not to point their rifles against humanity. Disobey Trump's order, obey the order of humanity," Petro said.

Petro's sudden appearance on a New York street to join a protest far from his country caused much commotion and criticism on social networks.

"Is @petrogustavo , as a guest of OUR COUNTRY, seriously calling for a coup against @POTUS?! Enough is enough. Get Petro & his communist thugs the hell out," posted Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

Petro, a former guerrilla turned politician, on more than one occasion has criticized President Trump, the U.S. government and Israel, being one of the most pro-Palestinian leaders in the entire region.

In fact, during his speech in New York, Petro expressed his intention to propose before the United Nations the creation of a "Salvation Army of the World" to, in his words, liberate Palestine.

"We hope that millions of men and women from all over the planet will decide to configure the first detachments of the 'Salvation Army'. We believe we can be millions ready to fight. If we really start it, Trump's voice and Netanyahu's voice will be silenced by their own peoples," Petro stated. "I made the following proposal, by General Assembly of the peoples in the United Nations, we are going to present a resolution that orders the UN, the configuration of a liberation army of the world that has as its first task to save Palestine."