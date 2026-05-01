LIVE | Iran activates air defenses as Trump faces congressional deadline

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de mayo, 2026

Oil prices rose slightly Friday after sharp fluctuations the previous day as investors awaited the next move in the Middle East crisis, and Asian stock markets rose on a day of lower activity due to the holidays, after a record day led by the technology sector on Wall Street.

After U.S.-Iran peace talks stalled over the past week, there appears to be little sign that they will reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in the near future, which is disrupting a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply.

Times are Eastern Standard Time (ET).

05:10 am Trump administration defies congressional legal limit to continue war on Iran

05:10 01/05/2026 05:10 01/05/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is resisting being constrained Friday by a legal congressional deadline in the war against Iran, which activated its air defense against small planes and drones in the capital overnight.



According to the U.S. Constitution, only Congress has the power to declare war.



But a 1973 law allows the president to initiate a limited military intervention to respond to an emergency situation, provided he asks the legislature for authorization to mobilize troops for more than 60 days.



Friday is the deadline, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth argued Thursday that, due to the cease-fire, "the 60-day deadline is suspended."





04:09 am Iran activates air defenses as Trump faces congressional deadline 05:09 01/05/2026 11:39 01/05/2026 Tehran's air defenses were activated Thursday night to counter small aircraft and drones, as the White House hinted it would not be held back by a congressionally imposed deadline on the war against Iran.



Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported that air defense systems, which were heard in parts of the Iranian capital, were activated "to counter small aircraft and reconnaissance drones" for about 20 minutes, but that the situation had returned to "normal."





03:07 am U.S. coalition for Strait of Hormuz "does not compete" with French and British bid: French Foreign Minister

The head of French diplomacy said Friday that a new U.S.-led coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would complement, not compete, with a similar mission led by France and Britain.



Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in Abu Dhabi after a regional tour that he had briefed Gulf allies on the UK-French initiative, which is at an "advanced" stage.



French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in Abu Dhabi after a regional tour that he had briefed Gulf allies on the initiative between the UK and France, which is at an "advanced" stage. 05:10 01/05/2026 05:10 01/05/2026