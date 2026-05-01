Kentucky: two employees shot and killed during bank robbery
A man wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a mask entered a U.S. Bank branch in Berea and opened fire on a male and a female employee, said Trooper Scottie Pennington, a spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police.
Authorities reported that two bank employees were shot and killed during a robbery in Kentucky. In addition, it was learned that a search for the suspect was underway.
According to the state authorities' report, an individual wearing a light gray-toned hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a mask entered a US Bank branch in Berea and opened fire on a male and a female employee, said Trooper Scottie Pennington, spokesman for the Kentucky State Police.
"They’re our people that work in our community, and they’re no longer with us," Pennington told reporters in remarks picked up by media outlets including NBC.
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"At this time we do have some leads, and we’re trying our best to bring this evil person to justice," he added.
According to Pennington, law enforcement conducted house-to-house canvasses to gather information and surveillance footage, and also employed helicopters, drones and canine units. The operation involved local and state police as well as the FBI and other federal agencies.
Authorities' appeal
"If you see something strange and you don’t feel right about it—you know, your dogs are acting weird—call us," Pennington said. He also asked residents to remain vigilant and to keep porch lights on and phones charged.