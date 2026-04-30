European Parliament approves resolution to maintain sanctions against Delcy Rodríguez

Published by Víctor Mendoza 30 de abril, 2026

The European Parliament on Thursday refused to allow the European Council to lift the ban on Delcy Rodríguez, leader of the Venezuelan regime, from entering the European Union. It also voted to maintain sanctions on the Venezuelan regime.

This decision comes just two days after the Spanish government announced its intention to invite the Venezuelan leader to the Ibero-American Summit scheduled in Madrid for Nov. 4-5.

The MEPs, led by Patriots for Europe, demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners, "tougher sanctions, total blocking of accounts of the regime's family and an end to its financing by the Commission of Popular and Socialists."

Spanish MEP Jorge Martín Frías criticized that the European Parliament debated the "deficiencies and shortcomings of the amnesty law in Venezuela." He maintained that presenting the debate in this way "shows that this House and the Commission still do not understand the reality we face."

"Delcy Rodríguez has released political prisoners due to pressure from the United States and yet there are still 473 imprisoned," said Martín Frías, who recalled that lawyer Perkins Rocha, political leader Henry Alviárez and journalist Gabriel González are just some of those who have not benefited from the supposed Amnesty in Venezuela.