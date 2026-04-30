Trump threatens to pull troops from Germany after blasting Merz: 'He doesn't know what he's talking about'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de abril, 2026

The war in Iran is fracturing relations between Washington and its European allies, with Germany in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump, who announced Wednesday on Truth Social that the United States is evaluating a reduction of its troops in Germany, in what appears to be a direct retaliation against Chancellor Friedrich Merz after several days of exchanges.

"We are studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany," Trump wrote, adding that he will make a decision "over the next short period of time." He did not specify specific numbers or timelines, but 36,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Germany, more than in any other European country.

Trump's announcement comes after Merz delivered a speech in Marsberg on Monday in which he said the United States was being "humiliated by the Iranian leadership" and expressed his desire for the war to end "as quickly as possible." Trump responded Tuesday, "The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn't know what he's talking about! If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage.

In the same publication, the president criticized Merz on Germany's poor economic performance: "I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise!"

Trump's threat is not minor. The U.S. military presence is one of the pillars of the NATO security architecture on the continent since the end of World War II.

The feud between Trump and Merz is also not new. During the Republican president's second term, the two leaders have clashed on issues as diverse as tariffs, defense spending, and now the war in Iran. Earlier this month, Merz had already said he did not believe NATO should get involved in the Iranian conflict as Trump pressed his allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz.