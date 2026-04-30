Washington sanctions Congo's former president for links to Rwandan rebels

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de abril, 2026

The Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions against Joseph Kabila, former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, accused of supporting Rwanda-linked rebels who control large parts of the country.

It is the latest move by Washington against Rwanda and its supporters for breaching a peace deal announced by Donald Trump in December in the presence of the leaders of the two countries, AFP quoted him as saying.

"President Trump is paving the way for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and he has made clear that those who continue to sow instability will be held accountable," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement posted on the Treasury website.

"Treasury will continue to use its full range of tools to support the integrity of the Washington Accords."

Exile, convictions in absentia and treason

Kabila succeeded his father in 2001, after he was assassinated, as president of this state with a long history of conflict. He remained in office until 2019, after extending his mandate beyond that allowed by the Constitution.

After several years in exile, he reappeared last year in Goma, a city in eastern DR Congo controlled by the Rwanda-based M23 rebel group.

Last year, a military court convicted Kabila in absentia of treason and other charges related to his role in the rebel group.