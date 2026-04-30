LIVE | Oil prices soar to record highs since 2022 after Trump's warning that blockade could last months

Published by Israel Duro 30 de abril, 2026

The prices of a barrel of oil soared again Thursday after Donald Trump rejected the ayatollah regime's latest offer and warned that the blockade on Iranian ports could last for months. The Brent reached above $126, while theWest Texas International broke through the $110 barrier during Asian market trading on Thursday.

The Central Commandalso noted that, since the start of Washington's blockade in the area, it has prevented the passage of up to 41 Iranian oil tankers with a cargo valued at $6 billion. The speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohamad Baqer Qalibaf, again condemned the move, denouncing that Trump is trying to create "internal divisions"to "collapse" Iran from within.

On the other major front in the war, Lebanon's president,Joseph Aoun, called on Israel to "fully implement the cease-fire following the latest IDF strikes in retaliation for Hezbollah's violations of the truce.

05:25 am Oil prices soar to record levels since 2022 10:58 30/04/2026 10:58 30/04/2026 The situation in the Middle East, with no peace deal in sight, again sent oil prices soaring during the Asian market day. The North Sea Brent barrel, the global benchmark, rose 7.1% to $126.41, while theWest Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. market benchmark, advanced 3.4%to $110.31.





This is its highest level since mid-2022, when the Russian army's invasion of Ukraine triggered a soaring oil and gas prices.



"The geopolitical backdrop shows no signs of calming (...) Storage capacities are saturated (in the Gulf), exports are limited and the risk is no longer limited to simple loss of supply, but now encompasses the lasting fall in production," warned Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

05:00 am Iran's president says U.S. blockade "doomed to fail" 11:18 30/04/2026 11:18 30/04/2026 Iran's President,Masud Pezeshkian, assured that the naval blockade imposed by the United States on its ports will cause disruptions in the Gulf but will fail in its objective.



"Any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions is contrary to international law (...) and is doomed to fail," Pezeshkian said in a statement.

04:45 am Trump warns that Iran blockade could last months 10:23 30/04/2026 10:23 30/04/2026 A senior White House official reported that Trump warned, in a meeting with oil sector businessmen, of the possibility that the naval blockade of Iranian ports could last "for months if necessary."

The president was very satisfied with the impact of this measure on Iran. Thus, Trump told the Axios websitethat his naval strategy is causing the Iranians "to be suffocating like a stuffed pig. And it will be worse for them.".

04:30 am. CENTCOM reports that it has prevented 41 Iranian oil tankers from passing through since the start of the blockade 11:05 30/04/2026 11:05 30/04/2026 TheU.S. Central Command in the Region (CENTCOM) claimed Wednesday in X that it had reached a "significant milestone" by preventing the passage of the 42nd ship that tried to break the blockade.



It indicated that there are "41 oil tankers with 69 million barrels of oilthat the Iranian regime cannot sell." A cargo valued at $6 billion.

04:15 am. Lebanese president calls on Israel to "fully implement" cease-fire 11:00 30/04/2026 11:00 30/04/2026 On the Lebanese front, the Israeli army continues to fight the pro-Iranian terrorist group Hezbollah, despite the recent extension of the ceasefire. Last Wednesday, two people, including a serviceman, were killed in a new Israeli attack in the south of the country in retaliation for repeated violations of Hezbollah's truce, according to the Lebanese army.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, has urged Israel to "fully implement" the cease-fire that went into effect on April 17 before engaging in direct negotiations.