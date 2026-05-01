Former Commander Jesús Romero in an interview with VOZ: 'Corruption in Mexico is so great that it is part of the culture of drug trafficking'

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de mayo, 2026

The case against the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, and nine other high-ranking Mexican officials puts back on the table the extent of drug trafficking infiltration in the country's institutions.

In an interview with Karina Yapor, host and executive director of VOZ, former commander Jesús Romero described the situation as "extremely worrying" and explained that these accusations are part of the follow-up to a DEA operation that has been ongoing for years. In this context, he warned that "corruption in Mexico is so great that it is part of the culture of drug trafficking."

Romero also pointed out that the DEA, in conjunction with the New York Attorney General's Office, has presented evidence within these accusations, elevating their seriousness. Based on his experience in Guatemala, he said he had been close to the dynamics linked to the flow of drug trafficking from South America to areas under the control of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Regarding the content of the Justice Department's indictment, he insisted that it is "deeply troubling," since the allegation points to a network of corruption that would directly reach political parties and high-levels of power in Mexico.

Full interview: