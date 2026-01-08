Trump and Petro agree on 'joint actions' to combat ELN in Colombia

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de enero, 2026

Amid a climate of recent diplomatic tensions between Colombia and the United States, leftist President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to undertake "joint actions" to confront the Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), the guerrilla group operating on the Venezuelan border, reported Colombian Interior Minister Armando Benedetti on Thursday.

The conversation between the two leaders took place during a phone call Wednesday night, the first since Trump assumed his second term in January 2025, after a period of accusations, threats and verbal retaliation that had deteriorated the bilateral relationship on security and foreign policy.

A rapprochement after growing tensions

The call occurred in a context of escalating tensions following U.S. operations in Caracas, the capture of Nicolás Maduro by special forces and the threat of possible military action in Colombian territory. Prior to this dialogue, Trump had issued open warnings about Colombia's stance towards drug trafficking and the presence of illegal armed groups.

Minister Armando Benedetti noted in an interview that Petro and Trump "committed to joint actions" against the ELN, an organization responsible for constant attacks and kidnappings of uniformed personnel following failed peace negotiations with the Colombian government.

The ELN threat and the Venezuelan border The ELN maintains an active presence in border areas, especially in Catatumbo, where the government has denounced that, after clashes with the security forces, the guerrillas often retreat into Venezuelan territory, taking advantage of the porous border of more than 2,200 km shared by Colombia and Venezuela.



Colombia has pointed out that this border facilitates disputes between armed groups over drug trafficking, illegal mining and smuggling revenues, complicating the State's efforts to exercise effective control. Minister Benedetti stressed the need to attack the guerrillas also in their rearguard, especially when they take refuge after fighting with the armed forces.

Lost dialogue and new efforts

Since his arrival to power in 2022, Petro tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a peace process with the ELN as part of his policy to demobilize all armed groups through dialogue. However, the talks froze following a rebel offensive in the Catatumbo area about a year ago, which left around a hundred dead and caused the displacement of tens of thousands of people, according to previous crisis reports from the region.

Last December, the ELN imposed an "armed strike" that affected civilians in areas under its rule, a move the group justified as a response to Trump's alleged threats of intervention.

A step towards cooperation

During the call, Petro also accepted an invitation from Trump to meet in Washington, where it is hoped to deepen these agreements and other areas of bilateral cooperation. In his speech after the dialogue, Petro also asked to reestablish official communications between the Colombian Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department, interrupted by the reluctance of both governments in the face of recent diplomatic frictions.

Although political differences persist, this rapprochement represents a significant change in the bilateral relationship, especially in security and the fight against armed violence in the region.