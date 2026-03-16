Trump on Mojtaba Khamenei: 'Many people say he's severely disfigured; others claim he's dead'

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de marzo, 2026

On a day when the Middle East conflict enters its third week, President Donald Trump stated that he is unaware of the state of Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, about whom rumors surround as to whether he is alive or dead.

During his appearance at the White House on Monday, Trump was asked whether he knew of Khamenei's situation or whereabouts.

"A lot of people say he's severely disfigured. They say he lost a leg, and that he was severely injured. Others claim that he is dead," the president replied. "It is not known (...) whether he is dead or not."

Three days ago, Trump said Khamenei is still alive despite reports that he had died due to injuries sustained during U.S. and Israeli strikes against the Islamist regime's top leadership.

There was also speculation that Iran's supreme leader had lost a leg and was in a coma.

On March 8, Khamenei was sworn in as the Islamist regime's leader after the death of his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, during a military offensive carried out by the U.S.-Israeli entente on February 28.

After several days of suspense, the Assembly of Experts voted to fill the power vacuum in Tehran. Khamenei thus became the highest political authority in the Islamic Republic, head of the country's armed forces and judiciary, and leader of Shiism, the second largest branch of Islam.