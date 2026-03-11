Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere on possible terrorist attacks in the U.S.: "It's going to happen"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de marzo, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed former Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere, Sergio de la Peña, on how prepared the United States is for possible terrorist attacks that may occur in the United States, in view of the war being waged against Iran and the recent incidents in New York City.

"Muslim populations are the ones that are growing the most in Europe and the United States. You have to take into account that 99% are people who just want to work and are not going to cause any problems. But in that environment there will be those who will want to express themselves in the way a terrorist would, violent expressions. That is going to happen in the United States and I imagine we will see something similar in Europe. When conflicts are let loose between the United States and other Muslim countries, this is one of the possible outcomes. Hopefully our intelligence agencies have enough knowledge of what is going on," de la Peña said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.