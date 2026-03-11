Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de marzo, 2026

Republican Clayton Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris advanced to the runoff election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in the House of Representatives. Fuller, who had the backing of Donald Trump, is emerging as the favorite to win Georgia's 14th congressional district. The final election will take place on April 7.

The fourteenth electoral district of Georgia stretches from the northwestern suburbs of Atlanta, partially crossing ten counties to the northern border with Tennessee. Governor Brian Kemp set the special election following Greene's resignation, who left Congress on Jan. 5. It is the most Republican-leaning district in the state.

With more than 99% of the votes counted, Harris, who was the 2024 nominee for this district, came in first with 37.3%. Second place went to Fuller, who got 34.9%. Third place went to state Senator Colton Moore (R), with 11.6%. Between them, the Republican candidates totaled more than 55% of the vote.

As for Fuller, he currently serves as district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and won Trump's endorsement in early February. During the campaign, he aligned himself with the MAGA movement and chose the following campaign slogan: "Faith, Duty, America First." As for Greene, she chose not to endorse any candidate, keeping a relatively low profile since leaving Washington, D.C.

"As District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard officer, Clay knows the wisdom and courage required to defend our country, support our brave military/veterans, and ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump wrote when he endorsed him on Feb. 5.

"He is strongly supported by the most highly respected MAGA Warriors in Georgia, and many Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives," he added.