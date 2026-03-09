New York attackers, inspired by ISIS, intended a deadlier attack than the Boston Marathon
The two defendants, both U.S. citizens, are in custody after being involved in the launch of a device loaded with acetone peroxide (TATP) containing nails.
Two people arrested for throwing a nail bomb near a protest in New York on Saturday were formally charged Monday with terrorism offenses. The information was made known after they told police that they were aligned with the Islamic State group.
The defendants also testified that they wanted to carry out a larger attack than the Boston Marathon bombing.
"The defendant knowingly attempted to provide material support or resources, as that term is defined in Title 18, United States Code, Section 2339A(b), including personnel, to wit, themselves, and services, to a foreign terrorist organization, to wit, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), which at all relevant times has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of State as a foreign terrorist organization," the federal indictment details.
One of the detainees, identified as Emir Balat, is alleged to have thrown the device Saturday near a protest led by an influencer against Muslims being allowed to pray in public spaces in the city.
The other person was identified as Ibrahim Kayumi.
According to the charging document, the men "referred to ISIS in recorded post-arrest statements... More specifically, Balat wrote on a piece of paper that he pledge(d) allegience (sic) to the Islamic State."
"We will not allow that poisonous ideology to threaten this nation"
On Sunday, the police bomb squad inspected a car linked to the men near the scene. Authorities reported that a suspicious device found in the vehicle tested negative for explosives.
Attorney Pam Bondi maintained that "we have charged the two alleged ISIS-inspired terrorists who attempted to bomb a protest in New York City."
"We will not allow ISIS’s poisonous, anti-American ideology to threaten this nation. Our law enforcement officers will remain vigilant" Bondi stressed.
