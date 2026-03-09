New York attackers, inspired by ISIS, intended a deadlier attack than the Boston Marathon

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de marzo, 2026

Two people arrested for throwing a nail bomb near a protest in New York on Saturday were formally charged Monday with terrorism offenses. The information was made known after they told police that they were aligned with the Islamic State group.

The two defendants, both U.S. citizens, are being held after they were involved in the launching of a device loaded with acetone peroxide (TATP) that contained nails.

The defendants also testified that they wanted to carry out a larger attack than the Boston Marathon bombing.

"The defendant knowingly attempted to provide material support or resources, as that term is defined in Title 18, United States Code, Section 2339A(b), including personnel, to wit, themselves, and services, to a foreign terrorist organization, to wit, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), which at all relevant times has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of State as a foreign terrorist organization," the federal indictment details.

One of the detainees, identified as Emir Balat, is alleged to have thrown the device Saturday near a protest led by an influencer against Muslims being allowed to pray in public spaces in the city.

The other person was identified as Ibrahim Kayumi.

According to the charging document, the men "referred to ISIS in recorded post-arrest statements... More specifically, Balat wrote on a piece of paper that he pledge(d) allegience (sic) to the Islamic State."