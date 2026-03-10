Trump threatens Iran with more 'death, fire and fury' if it maintains the closure of Hormuz

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump returned to threaten Iran over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In his Truth Social account, the president assured that he would hit the Persian country "twenty times harder" than what the United States has done so far. In turn, should the energy blockade persist in the coming days, he anticipated more "death, fire fury."

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!," the president wrote.

"This is a gift from the United States of America to China and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated," he added.

Following the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, the Persian country announced that it will prevent commercial vessels from passing through Hormuz. The situation caused great global energy uncertainty and threatens a sharp rise in the price of crude oil.

Subsequently, Trump announced measures to provide assurances to ships against Tehran's threats. For example, it ordered the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to offer political risk insurance and financial guarantees to ships transporting goods, especially energy, through the Persian Gulf. The coverage will be provided "at a very reasonable price" and will be available to all shipping companies.

As for the importance of Hormuz, it is the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Approximately 21% of the oil consumed worldwide passes through it, as well as 23% of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

One of the countries most affected by the Iranian shutdown is China, as it consumes a good portion of the energy transiting through Hormuz.