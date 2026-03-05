Trump announces he dismissed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump reported that he dismissed the secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem. The Republican explained that Senator Markwayne Mullin will take over.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!" he added.

The president maintained that "Markwayne will work tirelessly to keep our border secure, stop migrant crime, stop murderers and other criminals trying to illegally enter our country, end the plague of illegal drugs and MAKE THE UNITED STATES SAFE AGAIN."