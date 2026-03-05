Fetterman on Iranian leaders: ‘Just keep killing them’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 5 de marzo, 2026

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said on Wednesday he would support Israel’s killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s successor and all subsequent leaders, provided the Islamic Republic continues on its course of regional mayhem and aggression toward Israel.

“Yeah just keep killing them until they’re gone,” Fetterman told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

“I mean, absolutely. I saw that, I’ve read that, that they’re going to target who they ever elect to be their next leader and kill them. Absolutely. I fully support it. So that’s what’s entirely appropriate. Now they have to decide, are we going to continue for [to] choose now peace and or now we’re going to try to destroy Israel. They really don’t have those capabilities. At this point, it’s just empty rhetoric because we all know that Iran is [isn’t] able to really project the kinds of damage.”

When asked then who decides which leader should lead Iran, Fetterman replied, “I think [killing their leaders is] entirely appropriate until hopefully they’ll pick someone that realizes that they need to live and coexist in peace in the region and stop trying to destroy Israel and destabilize the region.”

Bolduan abruptly thanked Fetterman for the interview, after which the senator went on to remark that if Democrats can say that they do not mourn Khamenei’s death, “so that’s just another way saying it’s a good thing that he’s been killed, right?”

He continued, “I’ll call it what it is, I won’t say, well, I won’t weep for him, you know, just call it what it is it’s like it’s a good thing that he’s been erased now and then if they pick another one that wants to do the same thing, erase them too.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Wednesday, “Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue the plan for Israel’s destruction, to threaten the U.S. and the free world and the countries of the region, and to oppress the Iranian nation, will be an unequivocal target for elimination.”

© JNS