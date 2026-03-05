IDF: Over 5,000 Israeli airstrikes hit Iran targets

A plume of smoke rises after a strike on Tehran on March 4, 2026. AFP

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 5 de marzo, 2026

The Israeli Air Force has launched more than 5,000 munitions on targets across the Islamic Republic since the start of the ongoing operation, with a focus on the Tehran area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The latest strike destroyed a defense system operated by Iran’s regime and was followed by the release of missile-perspective footage from the assault, the military said.

The air campaign is designed to extend Israel’s aerial superiority throughout Iran, the IDF said.

© JNS