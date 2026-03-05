Voz media US Voz.us
IDF: Over 5,000 Israeli airstrikes hit Iran targets

The Israeli military says its air campaign aims to expand aerial superiority across the Islamic Republic.

A plume of smoke rises after a strike on Tehran on March 4, 2026.

A plume of smoke rises after a strike on Tehran on March 4, 2026.AFP

The Israeli Air Force has launched more than 5,000 munitions on targets across the Islamic Republic since the start of the ongoing operation, with a focus on the Tehran area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The latest strike destroyed a defense system operated by Iran’s regime and was followed by the release of missile-perspective footage from the assault, the military said.

The air campaign is designed to extend Israel’s aerial superiority throughout Iran, the IDF said.

