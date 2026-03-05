IDF: Over 5,000 Israeli airstrikes hit Iran targets
The Israeli military says its air campaign aims to expand aerial superiority across the Islamic Republic.
The Israeli Air Force has launched more than 5,000 munitions on targets across the Islamic Republic since the start of the ongoing operation, with a focus on the Tehran area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.
The latest strike destroyed a defense system operated by Iran’s regime and was followed by the release of missile-perspective footage from the assault, the military said.
The air campaign is designed to extend Israel’s aerial superiority throughout Iran, the IDF said.