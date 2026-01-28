Switzerland freezes assets of 37 people with ties to Venezuelan regime, including Maduro, Cilia Flores and their family circle

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de enero, 2026

The government of Switzerland has frozen the assets of 37 people with ties to the Venezuelan regime, including former dictator Nicolás Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores, their children and a nephew, according to the Transparencia Venezuela organization. The measure seeks to prevent funds allegedly linked to corruption from being transferred out of the European country.

The decision was adopted by the Swiss Federal Council on Jan. 5, just two days after the capture and extradition to New York of Maduro. The order is based on the Swiss legislation on illicit assets of foreign origin.

Although the Swiss authorities have not publicized the amounts blocked, citing banking confidentiality, Transparencia Venezuela recalled that local media estimated in 2021 that more than $10 billion linked to Maduro's entourage could be found in Switzerland.

Among the names highlighted is significant portion of Cilia Flores's family. Her three sons: Walter, Yosser and Yoswal Gavidia Flores, as well as her nephew Erick Malpica Flores appear on the list. The latter had already been sanctioned by United States for alleged bribery, overpriced contracts and irregular financial operations. Malpica Flores went on to hold key positions as national treasurer and vice president of Finance of PDVSA.

The list also includes relevant Venezuelan power figures, such as Marleny Contreras, wife of Diosdado Cabello; Jorge Arreaza, son-in-law of Hugo Chávez; and former high-ranking officials such as Rafael Ramírez, Diego Salazar, Javier Alvarado, Nervis Villalobos and former treasurer Alejandro Andrade.

Also, there are businessmen known as the boliburgueses, among them Raúl Gorrín, Gustavo Perdomo, Alejandro Betancourt and Francisco Convit, who have allegedly amassed large fortunes under the protection of political power.

Switzerland not only took measures against the assets of this group, but also prohibited them from entering its territory and from selling equipment and technology that could be used for repression or surveillance.

Since the past decade, Switzerland has sanctioned at least 70 Venezuelan citizens, including freezing assets and, in some cases, prohibiting them from entering the country.