Zelensky announces trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia and the US this week

22 de enero, 2026

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported Thursday that the United Arab Emirates plans to host trilateral meetings this week of Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian representatives on the nearly four-year war between Kiev and Moscow.

The president did not offer details on the format of the meetings nor did he clarify whether Ukrainians and Russians will negotiate directly. His office did not respond to AFP requests.

"It will be the first trilateral meeting in the UAE. It will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Zelensky said after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"The Russians have to be ready to make concessions," he added.

Zelensky said the Ukrainian team led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov would also be represented by military personnel, specifically Lieutenant General Andriy Gnatov.

"It will be a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiators. We will see what the outcome will be," he added, speaking to journalists, including AFP, after his speech in Davos.

The UAE has mediated between Moscow and Kiev throughout the war, especially on prisoner exchanges.