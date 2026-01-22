Venezuela: Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia's son-in-law released from prison

Published by Virginia Martínez 22 de enero, 2026

The Venezuelan regime released Rafael Tudares, son-in-law of Edmundo González Urrutia. The release came after his wife claimed that they were being extorted to obtain his freedom.

Rafael Tudares is married to the daughter of Edmundo González Urrutia, opposition candidate in the presidential elections of July 28, 2024. Although Nicolás Maduro was sworn in as president, the opposition showed the electoral records that give González Urrutia as the winner of the race with more than 65% of the votes.

Tudares was later arrested in January 2025 by hooded men while on his way to school with his two children, and sentenced to the maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on terrorism charges. The ruling was called "retaliation" by Gonzalez Urrutia.

"After 380 days of unjust arbitrary detention and having suffered, for more than a year, an inhuman situation of forced disappearance, my husband Rafael Tudares Bracho has returned home early this morning," wrote Mariana Gonzalez.

"It has been a stoic and very hard fight for more than one year," she added.