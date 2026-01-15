Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he had been informed that both the killings and executions in Iran would have come to an end. "We've been told that the killings in Iran are stopping, and they have stopped and they are stopping, and there are no plans for executions or an execution. So that's been communicated to me on good authority. We're going to confirm it," the Republican leader explained during the afternoon hours from the Oval Office, during a bill-signing ceremony focused on ending a policy from the era of former Democratic President Barack Obama that prohibited public schools participating in the National School Lunch Program from offering whole milk and 2% milk to students.

After being asked by reporters about the situation in the Persian country, Trump claimed to have been briefed by "very senior sources on the other side, and they have said that the killings have stopped. And that the executions will not be carried out." While the Republican leader did not provide further details, he noted, after being asked whether military action by the United States was ruled out in the face of this update: "We're going to watch and see what the process is. But we received a very good, very good statement from people who are aware of what is happening".

As reported by several media outlets over the past few hours, Iran's judiciary had shown signs of a violent and massive crackdown, with several top judges talking openly about speeding up trials against detainees, this being a move that, in Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime, can translate not only into heavy sentences, but also executions. "But that is what has just reached me, certain information, that the killings have stopped. That the executions have stopped and that no executions are going to take place, something that a lot of people have been talking about for the last few days. Today was going to be execution day," said Trump, who has publicly offered his support for the protesters and even assured that his administration could execute actions against the regime.