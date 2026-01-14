Poll finds majority of Americans support more military operations in Venezuela

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de enero, 2026

A Morning Consult poll revealed Tuesday that a sizable majority of Americans support more military intervention in Venezuelacwhen informed that that nation is a hub of narcoterrorism with strong ties to both the Iranian regime and the terrorist group Hezbollah. Overall, the results of the poll showed that 60% of respondents expressed support for intervention, while the remaining 40% said they would be less willing to take such action. Similarly, the poll, which was conducted for the energy group Council for a Secure America, revealed that 66% of Hispanics residing in the United States also supported a military intervention against Venezuela.

The poll surveyed 2,202 Americans on January 10 and 11 with the question, "As you may know, Venezuela is a known hub for Iranian and Hezbollah terror, including military drone production and narcoterrorism. Does this make you more or less likely to support American intervention in Venezuela?" Of those surveyed, 66% of men supported the scenario of further military interventions, as did 54% of women and 64% of whites. On the other hand, 57 % of African Americans surveyed were against.

In the survey, participants were also asked whether or not they agreed with the statement: "Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, but its energy industry largely fails to produce oil. With the help of the U.S. energy industry, Venezuela can become a world leader in energy production, providing prosperity for Venezuelans and helping to reduce the global influence of Middle Eastern oil." According to the poll, approximately 45% of respondents said they agreed that U.S. energy producers could boost oil production, while 37% had no opinion and 17% disagreed.