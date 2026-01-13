Published by Santiago Ospital 13 de enero, 2026

The government designated three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist institution born in Egypt nearly a century ago, as terrorist organizations. Since then, according to the administration, it has become a "transnational network" and these groups "engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns" in their region and on U.S. soil.

The factions singled out Tuesday are those in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. While all three have been named Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT), only the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood has also been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in a joint effort by the Treasury and State Departments.

"These designations reflect the opening actions of an ongoing, sustained effort to thwart Muslim Brotherhood chapters’ violence and destabilization wherever it occurs," the State Department assured in a statement.

The Treasury reiterated that under the camouflage of "legitimate civic organizations," the ones that were sanctioned "explicitly and enthusiastically support terrorist groups like Hamas" in addition to destabilizing local governments.

Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas

The Treasury Department claimed that the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood (EMB) not only coordinated "possible terrorist activities" with Hamas against Israel, but also accepted funding from the Palestinian terrorist group in an attempt to "undermine" the Egyptian government.

According to the department, those who wanted to join the ranks of the Palestinian armed group in 2024 received support from the EMB. Once they arrived in Egypt, "these potential fighters connected with the Muslim Brotherhood to enter Gaza."

In addition, in 2023, "an MB member in Saudi Arabia also raised funds for Hamas and transferred the money to Hamas militants before returning to Egypt."

The Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood's (JMB) ties to Hamas

Although it was officially disbanded in 2020 by court order, the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood (JMB) was involved in terrorism cases in Jordan, according to Treasury.

"Muslim Brotherhood members in Jordan, in cooperation with entities abroad, have engaged in manufacturing rockets, explosives, and drones, as well as recruitment operations," it asserted. "Elements with connections to the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan and abroad have facilitated this work by raising money through illegal means."

The Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood (LMB)



Following the outbreak of war in the Middle East on Oct. 7, 2023, the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood (LMB) began firing rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel. According to the State Department, it coordinated these attacks as Hamas and with Hezbollah.

The department detailed several operations against its armed militia Al-Fajr Force, reactivated after Oct. 7. In July 2025, the Lebanese Army dismantled a clandestine military training camp for future Hamas and LMB terrorists.

The group's leader, Muhammad Fawzi Taqqosh, was specifically singled out by senior department officials. Under his leadership, they say, "the group has pushed for a more formal alignment with the Hizballah [Hezbollah]-Hamas axis."