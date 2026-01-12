Rutte says NATO is working to strengthen Arctic security

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de enero, 2026

NATO is defining the "next steps" to strengthen security in the Arctic, Secretary General Mark Rutte said amidst ambitions by the United States to take control of Greenland.

Rutte explained in Zagreb, together with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, that the alliance is "working on the next steps to make sure that indeed, we collectively protect what is at stake here."

As he detailed, since last year the 32 members of the organization—including the seven countries with territory in the Arctic, among them the United States and Denmark—are discussing how to "ensure that the Arctic region remains stable and protected."

Rutte stressed that all NATO countries recognize the strategic importance of the Arctic, especially in the face of the opening of new sea lanes that could increase the presence of Russia and China in the area.

A "firm and clear" response

Last week, the allies already addressed this issue in Brussels and evaluated different possibilities, such as increasing the naval presence in the area, although no final decision was reached.

In parallel, several European governments—including France, Germany and Poland—are studying how to respond to Washington in a "firm and clear" manner, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said days ago.

Donald Trump: U.S. needs to ”own” Greenland

These reactions have not, for now, altered the president's stance. On Sunday, Donald Trump reiterated that the United States will take control of the island "one way or the other," arguing that otherwise Russia or China would take over Greenland.

Trump also clarified that the U.S. is not seeking a "lease" of the territory, but its full acquisition. "Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership, you don't defend leases. And we'll have to defend Greenland," he said. However, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that such a move would mean the end of NATO.