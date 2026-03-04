Pentagon identifies four of six servicemen killed in Iranian drone strike in Kuwait

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de marzo, 2026

The Pentagon released on Tuesday the names of four members of the U.S. Army who died after an Iranian drone struck the tactical operations center where they were working in Kuwait. The attack occurred on Sunday at the port of Shuaiba and remains under official investigation.

The victims were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. All were assigned to the Army Reserve.

Reservists on support mission



According to the Army release, the four military men were part of the 103rd Sustainment Command, based in Des Moines, Iowa. At the time of the attack they were supporting Operation Epic Fury.

Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve, said the institution honors its "fallen heroes," noting that they served "bravely and selflessly in defense of our nation." He also expressed condolences to their families and reiterated the commitment to support their comrades and loved ones during this period.

In addition to the four confirmed names, two other service members died in the same attack. Their identities have not yet been publicly released.