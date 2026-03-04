85% of MAGA Republicans Support Trump’s Strikes on Iran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de marzo, 2026

Republicans and MAGA overwhelmingly support U.S. attacks on Iran. A YouGov poll, conducted on the day 'Operation Epic Fury' began, found. Moreover, according to its results, opinion is split along party lines, with independents joining Democrats among those who have a negative assessment of the issue.

According to the poll, 85% of Republicans who identify themselves as MAGA support attacks on Iran, as well as 76% of Republicans overall and 63% of Republicans who do not identify as part of the movement led by Donald Trump.

Recently, the president took on two popular political commentators who identify themselves as MAGA, Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, over their criticism of the Iran operation.

"I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two," Trump told freelance journalist Rachel Bade, referring to Carlson and Kelly.

"MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it. This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly," he added.

Returning to the poll, 48% of Americans disapprove of the attacks against Iran, compared to 37% who perceive them positively, and 16% are undecided. Among independents, the disapproval is 55%.

"YouGov first asked about the attacks in their immediate aftermath on Saturday and asked again with similar wording on Monday. Americans' overall sentiments have changed only slightly: Fewer say they're not sure; Democrats have become more likely to disapprove of the attacks since Saturday (78% now, from 70%), and Republicans have become more likely to approve (76% now, from 68%). Independents remain more than twice as likely to disapprove of the attacks as to approve," the pollster explained.

However, a majority of Americans (53%) are confident that the United States and Israel will emerge victorious from this conflict. Enthusiasm is much higher among those who support the attacks, as 91% of this group is confident of a U.S. victory.