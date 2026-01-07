Marco Rubio revealed to congressmen and senators that Trump plans to buy Greenland

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de enero, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Monday from the top armed services and foreign policy committees in both houses of Congress that President Donald Trump plans to buy Greenland rather than invade it. Rubio's words took place during a congressional briefing, which was focused on the case of Venezuela, but eventually focused on Greenland after several lawmakers expressed concern about the White House's intentions with this nation.

As reported by The New York Times, although Rubio reported that Trump's main plan with Greenland was to buy it, the secretary of state did not offer details on what such an operation would look like. Far from being an unexpected ambition, the truth is that Trump has expressed his intentions to get Greenland since his first term, assuring that the country would strengthen the strategic position of the United States on the geopolitical chessboard.

This Tuesday, Trump asked his advisers to present him as soon as possible with an updated plan to acquire the territory. The White House even issued a statement to the media stating that the president has not ruled out a U.S. invasion of Greenland. "President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander in chief’s disposal," the statement noted.