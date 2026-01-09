US sends diplomats to Caracas to assess embassy reopening after Maduro's arrest

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de enero, 2026

Senior State Department officials arrived in Caracas on Friday to study the possible reopening of the U.S. embassy in Venezuela, which has been closed since March 2019. The visit marks the first official trip by U.S. diplomats to the South American country since the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his transfer to the United States, and represents a significant step in strained bilateral relations.

A diplomatic team evaluates the reopening of relations

According to government sources confirmed to NTN24, a delegation from the State Department - including John T. McNamara, US chargé d'affaires in Colombia - traveled to Caracas to conduct an initial assessment of a possible gradual resumption of diplomatic operations in the Venezuelan capital.

The move comes in the context of a broader process of closer ties between Washington and Caracas following an escalation of tensions that included, on January 3, a military operation ordered by President Donald Trump, in which U.S. forces captured Maduro.

A strategic step, but without a concrete date

Although this move is being interpreted as a prelude to reopening the embassy, there is still no formal decision or set date to fully reestablish the diplomatic mission in Venezuela, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The plans are being designed to be able to act quickly once President Trump gives the green light.

Until now, the United States has handled Venezuela-related matters from the U.S. External Office for Venezuela, based at the U.S. embassy in Bogota, Colombia, and has had no resident ambassador or authorized diplomatic staff in Caracas since 2019.

Context of the diplomatic rift U.S. embassy in Caracas was closed in March 2019, after Washington and several allies declared Maduro's government illegitimate following elections considered by international observers as irregular.



Since then, diplomatic relations between the two countries remained suspended.



The reopening of the embassy - if it finally materializes - would mean a profound change in U.S. foreign policy toward the Caribbean nation, enhancing channels of direct dialogue that have been practically unpublished since the rupture. However, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with previous State Department warnings that Venezuela remains at a high risk level for U.S. travelers.

Outlook

The trip by U.S. officials to Caracas could be just the first step in a larger process of diplomatic normalization, which will require formal decisions by the federal government and a political and security environment that makes the reopening viable.

Analysts point out that more than a simple protocol gesture, this assessment sends a clear signal that Washington is willing to resume direct institutional relations with Caracas after years of total rupture.