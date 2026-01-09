Exclusive: Delegation from Venezuela’s Interim Regime Travels to D.C. This Friday to Discuss Energy Deal with the U.S.

Published by Orlando Avendaño 8 de enero, 2026

A delegation from Venezuela’s interim chavista regime, led by Delcy Rodríguez, is traveling to Washington, D.C. this Friday, January 9, to discuss the terms of a potential energy agreement with the United States.

A source close to the discussions, who requested anonymity to protect their identity, told VOZ that the talks aim to “restore oil production, power generation and transmission infrastructure, among other issues.”

According to the source, this is not a negotiation per se, but rather a meeting in which the regime’s delegation will hear the proposal presented by the United States.

The source told VOZ that the delegation is headed by Félix Plasencia, the current chargé d’affaires in London. He is accompanied by Raúl LiCausi, the current vice minister of foreign affairs for the Caribbean.

Also participating in the meeting will be the regime’s ambassador to Germany, Ramón Maniglia, and Andrea Corao, vice minister for Europe.

According to the source, part of the discussions will also explore the possibility of reopening diplomatic and consular missions in both countries. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the United States plans to reopen its embassy in Caracas in the near future, after it was closed in 2019 following the breakdown of relations between then-regime leader Nicolás Maduro and President Donald Trump.

Félix Plasencia, who is leading the delegation, previously served as foreign minister under Maduro and is considered a “trusted confidant of Delcy Rodríguez,” as both worked together at the embassy in London.

According to President Donald Trump, Venezuela’s interim regime — led by Delcy Rodríguez following Maduro’s capture — is committed to close “cooperation” with the United States.