This is how tyrant Nicolás Maduro and his wife arrived in the United States after being captured in Caracas

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 3 de enero, 2026

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are already in U.S. federal custody, following a U.S. military operation that culminated in his capture in Caracas and his subsequent transfer to U.S. territory.

According to CBS News, the dictatorial couple was transferred Saturday afternoon to Stewart Air National Guard Base in upstate New York and could appear in court as soon as Monday.

BREAKING: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in New York after he and his wife were captured during a U.S. strike on Venezuela.



BREAKING: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in New York after he and his wife were captured during a U.S. strike on Venezuela.

Maduro has arrived at the DEA office in New York.

According to the network, Maduro and Flores were detained overnight at their residence, taken initially to the USS Iwo Jima and then flown to New York to face criminal charges. Sources cited by the media outlet further indicated that both would be housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a high-security federal prison in Brooklyn that has housed high-profile defendants.

The indictment - filed in the Southern District of New York - charges Maduro with conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and crimes related to the possession of machine guns and destructive devices. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that both "will soon face the full weight of U.S. justice on U.S. soil and in U.S. courts." The indictments resume and expand on charges already made in 2020.

In parallel, other reports indicated that Maduro previously passed through Guantanamo before arriving in New York, and that the judicial process has been accelerated.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will return to the White House this Sunday after a marathon day. Hours after the operation, Trump indicated that the United States would govern Venezuela temporarily and that it would evaluate the use of its oil reserves.

With the arrival of Maduro and Flores to U.S. soil, Venezuela's political future is uncertain for now, but everything points to Chavista Vice President Delcy Rodriguez taking control of the country in the coming hours. According to Trump, Rodriguez agreed to work with the U.S. to begin an orderly transition of power. However, Rodriguez was defiant in her first public address, condemning the U.S. attack and calling for the return of Maduro and Flores to Venezuela.