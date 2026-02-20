EU plans to spend up to 16 million euros on private jets, up 50% from 2021

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de febrero, 2026

The European Union (E.U.) plans to spend up to 16 million euros (roughly $18.4 million) over the next four years on the use of private planes to transport senior officials, representing a 50% increase over the previous period ending in 2021, according to a tender document cited by Politico.

The contract, valued at 15.67 million euros, will be financed in whole or in part with E.U. funds and will cover non-scheduled air transport services for institutions such as the European Commission, the European Parliament, the European Council and the European External Action Service. This is an increase of about 3 million euros over the previous contract, which was just over 12 million euros and whose ceiling between 2016 and 2021 was 10.71 million euros ($12.6 million).

A European Commission spokesperson explained that the increase responds to "the broader geopolitical context and increased volatility in international affairs," which requires urgent travel, often to conflict zones or situations where commercial flights are not feasible for logistical or security reasons.

In addition, the institution noted that the increase also reflects rising aircraft rental and fuel costs, as well as market developments.

Private aircraft pollute 5-14x more

However, the higher spending has generated criticism among lawmakers and environmentalist organizations. Green MEP Rasmus Andresen called the increase "embarrassing," while Diane Vitry, aviation director of the NGO Transport and Environment, warned that private planes pollute between five and 14 times more than commercial flights and up to 50 times more than trains per passenger, the media outlet reported.