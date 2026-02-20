The UK blocks the use of its bases for a possible US strike against Iran

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de febrero, 2026

The United Kingdom has blocked President Donald Trump's administration from using British air bases in a possible strike against Iran, due to concerns in London about a possible violation of international law. The disagreement comes as Washington intensifies pressure on Tehran to clinch a deal with the United States over its nuclear program.

A report in The Times noted that Washington was analyzing the use of the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, England, where U.S. heavy bombers deployed in Europe are based. According to the newspaper, British officials consider that authorizing a military operation from their territory against a third country requires a clear legal basis and prior government approval.

Contacts between Washington and London

According to the report, Trump broached the subject with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In a message on Truth Social, he stated that if Iran does not agree to a deal, it may be necessary to use facilities such as Diego Garcia and Fairford airfield to neutralize what he described as a potential threat against the United Kingdom and other allies. He also assured that the U.S. is prepared to defend Britain.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that the president's priority is diplomacy and that he has urged the Iranian regime to reach an understanding. However, he added that the president is maintaining all available options and recalled previous operations to underscore that he backs up his warnings with facts.