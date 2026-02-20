The UK blocks the use of its bases for a possible US strike against Iran
Senator Lindsey Graham argued that the use of British bases would be necessary in the event of military action and stated that standing aside would mean being on the "wrong side of history."
The United Kingdom has blocked President Donald Trump's administration from using British air bases in a possible strike against Iran, due to concerns in London about a possible violation of international law. The disagreement comes as Washington intensifies pressure on Tehran to clinch a deal with the United States over its nuclear program.
A report in The Times noted that Washington was analyzing the use of the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, England, where U.S. heavy bombers deployed in Europe are based. According to the newspaper, British officials consider that authorizing a military operation from their territory against a third country requires a clear legal basis and prior government approval.
JNS
JNS (Jewish News Syndicate)
Contacts between Washington and London
According to the report, Trump broached the subject with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In a message on Truth Social, he stated that if Iran does not agree to a deal, it may be necessary to use facilities such as Diego Garcia and Fairford airfield to neutralize what he described as a potential threat against the United Kingdom and other allies. He also assured that the U.S. is prepared to defend Britain.
A White House official told Fox News Digital that the president's priority is diplomacy and that he has urged the Iranian regime to reach an understanding. However, he added that the president is maintaining all available options and recalled previous operations to underscore that he backs up his warnings with facts.
Williams Perdomo
Reactions and strategic context
The disagreement is framed by bilateral agreements that require British approval for the use of its bases in operations against third-world countries. In parallel, Trump withdrew his support for Starmer's plan to transfer the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. However, that agreement would allow London to retain control of Diego Garcia, a base used by the United States for operations in the Middle East and Asia. On Thursday, the U.S. president gave Iran a maximum of 15 days to reach an agreement or face consequences.