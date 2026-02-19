Trump launches his $10 billion 'Board of Peace' and puts Gaza at the center of his global strategy

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Thursday inaugurated the first meeting of his new "Board of Peace," an international initiative initially focused on rebuilding Gaza and backed by an initial contribution of $10 billion from United States, AFP reported.

The launch brought together nearly two dozen world leaders in Washington, including Argentine President Javier Milei and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, plus representatives of Gulf countries and other nations who also pledged billions in additional funds for the rehabilitation of the devastated Gaza Strip.

The new structure envisages the creation of an interim administration headed by Palestinian Ali Shaath, as well as the deployment of a police force with the participation of Egypt and Jordan, while countries such as Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania will contribute military troops.

New international instrument to resolve conflicts

During the ceremony, Trump presented the initiative as a new international instrument to resolve conflicts, in what many observers interpret as an attempt to create a parallel platform to the United Nations, an organization that the president has repeatedly criticized.

The U.S. president, who will have veto power within the board and will be able to remain at the head of the entity even after leaving office, assured that his administration has achieved significant progress in multiple conflicts and warned Iran to accept an agreement soon on its nuclear and military programs.