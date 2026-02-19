Charles III after Andrew's arrest: 'The law must take its course'

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de febrero, 2026

Britain's King Charles III asserted Thursday that "the law must take its course" after police arrested his brother, former Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct when he was a trade envoy.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," Charles said in a rare personally signed statement.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation," he noted, before adding "let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

The king's position was made known hours after British police arrested his brother, former Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, in an unprecedented twist that again shakes the British monarchy and revives its links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The arrest was officially confirmed by Thames Valley Police, the jurisdiction responsible for Windsor, where the Duke of York resided until recently.

In a statement, the police force said it arrested a man in his 60s in the county of Norfolk as part of an investigation opened following a "thorough assessment" of complaints of alleged misconduct in public office.

Authorities added that the suspect remains in custody while searches are being conducted at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.

According to the police investigation, the allegations date back to the period when Andres Mountbatten-Windsor served as the UK's special envoy for international trade between 2001 and 2011.