Retired Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero on Trump's Board of Peace: "The path taken by the president and Marco Rubio is going in a good direction"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de febrero, 2026

On Voz News, Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero about everything related to the Peace Caucus that took place in Washington DC and was organized by the Administration of President Donald Trump, as well as on the situation in Venezuela and the possible fall of the Cuban regime.

"The path that President Trump has taken, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is going in a good direction. [...] We are in the presence of an achievement that we never thought it would be possible to carry out. [...] The Trump Administration has managed to carry out a series of negotiations in several conflicts around the world, and it must be recognized that it has brought forward American interests and objectives in a way that can be accepted by both sides.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.