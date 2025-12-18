Washington approves $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, China protests sharply

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de diciembre, 2025

The U.S. government approved an arms sale to Taiwan for an estimated $11.100 million, the second major package authorized since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, the Taipei government said Thursday.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Defense, the package approved by Washington includes eight items, including HIMARS rocket systems, ATACMS tactical missiles, self-propelled howitzers, Javelin and TOW anti-tank missiles, drones, military software and spare parts and modernization kits for other weapons systems.

Taiwanese officials noted that the sale is expected to officially take effect in about a month, once formal procedures are completed.

The announcement was officially confirmed by the State Department, which reported a series of eight arms sale agreements to Taiwan valued at more than $10 billion on Wednesday night, during a day in which President Trump delivered a televised address to the nation from the White House. Although the president did not directly mention China or Taiwan in his speech, the measure is part of a context of growing strategic tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

According to information released by the State Department and cited by Associated Press, the package includes 82 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), with a combined value of more than $4.billion; 60 self-propelled howitzer systems and associated equipment, also worth more than $4 billion; plus drones valued at more than $1 billion.

The package is rounded out by military software, anti-tank missiles, helicopter spares and Harpoon missile refurbishment kits.

Key deterrent against China

In nearly identical statements, the State Department said the sales serve "U.S. national, economic and security interests" and will help Taiwan modernize its armed forces and maintain a credible defensive capability, contributing to political stability and military balance in the region, according to the AP.

The United States does not diplomatically recognize Taiwan, but is its main arms supplier and security guarantor, under U.S. legislation that obliges Washington to assist the island in its self-defense. These sales are considered by Taiwan a key deterrent against China, which claims the island as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification.

From Taipei, the Foreign Ministry stressed that this is the second arms sale announced during Trump's second term, which - it said - demonstrates the United States' "firm commitment to Taiwan's security." The Defense Ministry added that the strengthening of the island's military capabilities is "the basis for maintaining regional peace and stability."

President Lai Ching-te's government has pledged to increase defense spending to 3.3% of GDP next year and reach 5% by 2030, amid growing military and diplomatic pressure from Beijing. Taiwan has a defense industry of its own, but recognizes that its military would be vastly outgunned in a direct conflict with China, so it remains heavily dependent on U.S. weaponry.

China's reaction

Washington's decision provoked an angry reaction from China. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun urged the United States to "abide by the one-China principle" and "immediately "the dangerous actions of arming Taiwan."

In a subsequent statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said the arms sales violate diplomatic agreements between Beijing and Washington, seriously damage China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermine regional stability. Guo accused Taiwanese authorities of seeking "independence by force" and warned that U.S. military support "will not change the fate of Taiwan's so-called independence, but only accelerate the risk of military confrontation and war in the Taiwan Strait," news agencies quoted him as saying.

The new arms sale puts Taiwan back at the center of the strategic rivalry between the United States and China, at a time when bilateral tensions are also marked by trade, technology and regional security disputes.