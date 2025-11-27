Putin says he will stop fighting if Ukraine withdraws from territories claimed by Moscow

Published by Santiago Ospital 27 de noviembre, 2025

Vladimir Putin declared readiness to order a ceasefire in the Ukrainian war if Kiev withdraws from areas Russia claims as its own. The Russian president's words come in the midst of a negotiation process, mediated by Washington, to end the conflict that has dragged on for more than three years.

"If Ukrainian forces withdraw from the territories they control, we will cease the fighting," Putin maintained during a televised press conference. "If they don't, then we will have to achieve it using military means."

Although the president did not specify which Ukrainian regions he was referring to, his country now occupies several areas of Ukraine: parts of Donetsk and Lugansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporiyia in the south.

Following the February 2022 invasion, Russia claimed annexation of those four regions as its own. Russian possession of Donetsk and Lugansk was part of the original 28-point plan, leaked to the press, even though Moscow's troops did not take the regions in full.

The draft was later altered in talks between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations. Kiev announced in recent days that it had accepted the "key terms" of the agreement. Later this week, teams from both countries will meet again to continue talks.

During Thursday's press conference, Putin also maintained that he wanted to discuss with the United States the recognition of the Dombass and the Crimean peninsula, in Russian hands since 2014. The latter was also listed as a Russian possession in the 28-point plan.

The Russian president will receive in Moscow, perhaps early next week, the U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. This was announced by Donald Trump earlier in the week, assuring that there were "only a few remaining points of disagreement" left to resolve.

Trump also maintained that he himself was willing to meet with Putin and his Ukrainian peer, Volodymyr Zelensky, "but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages."